Immutable X Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $243.20 million and $4.07 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002537 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.05265272 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498962 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.84 or 0.29563719 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
