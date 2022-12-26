Immutable X Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $243.20 million and $4.07 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

