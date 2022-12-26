IndiGG Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $30,225.80 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

