Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.62.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,870.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

