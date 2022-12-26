Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,260,000 after acquiring an additional 707,233 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,248,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,429,000 after acquiring an additional 622,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 125,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,033. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

