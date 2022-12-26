Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 675,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,810,580. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

