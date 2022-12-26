Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $703.94. 11,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,116. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

