Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after purchasing an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,203,000 after purchasing an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE TAP traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

