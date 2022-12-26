Inlet Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

TIP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.93. 140,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

