Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Senior Officer Sells C$22,101.89 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$22,101.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,241,876.17.

Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, September 25th, Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total transaction of C$54,559.03.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$4.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.00. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$12.61.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$216.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

