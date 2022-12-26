Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $39,911.40 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $47,999.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $118.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $312.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $352.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Edward Jones cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $4,108,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $890,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $6,244,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.