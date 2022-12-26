Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 4.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $105,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $384.49 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $658.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.72 and a 200-day moving average of $411.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

