IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.47 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $485.32 million and $6.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.

