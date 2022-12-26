iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754,159 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,652,000 after purchasing an additional 444,913 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,979,000 after purchasing an additional 597,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.60. 454,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,196,088. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

