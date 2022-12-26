iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,117,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,276.2% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 37,534 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 52,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.74. The stock had a trading volume of 238,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,007. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.33.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

