iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.13. The company had a trading volume of 262,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,814. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average is $227.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.