iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.39. The stock had a trading volume of 833,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,471. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average is $179.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.