iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 681,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after purchasing an additional 223,950 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,462.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 203,604 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

