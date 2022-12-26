iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $68,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after buying an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after buying an additional 159,276 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after buying an additional 103,930 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.51. 92,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,883. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

