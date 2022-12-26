iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Lifted by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 4.7% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $91.15. 22,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,013. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

