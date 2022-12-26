Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $120.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.33.

Paychex Stock Up 3.4 %

Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $120.29.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

