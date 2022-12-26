Jet Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $57,051.46 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.28 million and $57,051.46 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014117 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040404 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00227232 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0160449 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,884.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

