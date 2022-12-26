JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

ORCL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.85. 212,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

