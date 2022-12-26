JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

