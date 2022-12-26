JLB & Associates Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hershey by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,472. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $188.17 and a 12 month high of $242.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

