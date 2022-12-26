JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $120.44. 71,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

