JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $343.60. 95,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,736. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.91.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.