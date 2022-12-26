John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,059 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 427,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 90,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 297,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,693 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.25 million, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

