John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $28.52 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 5.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $28,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.54 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

