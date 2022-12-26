John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Lindsay makes up about 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.57% of Lindsay worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN opened at $165.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

