John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $146.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $198.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.70.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.13 million. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

