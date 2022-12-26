John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources makes up approximately 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 38.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 434,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

