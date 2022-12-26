John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,437 shares of company stock worth $10,195,188. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $175.96 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.