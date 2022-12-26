John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 332 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $261,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,611,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $52.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.