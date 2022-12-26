John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes $2.51 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Herc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Herc by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 601,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,074,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Herc by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,425,000 after buying an additional 153,362 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Up 2.0 %

HRI stock opened at $129.54 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average of $114.07.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,047 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $804,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,935,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,369,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,923 shares of company stock valued at $23,853,997. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.