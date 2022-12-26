John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

ArcBest Trading Up 1.4 %

ARCB stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

