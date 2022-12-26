JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.06 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. JUNO has a market cap of $77.06 million and $313,565.94 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00006962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $878.25 or 0.05210798 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00498126 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.46 or 0.29514222 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,697,778 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.