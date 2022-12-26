Kaspa (KAS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $78.42 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,443,928,613 coins and its circulating supply is 15,443,929,494 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,429,111,757 with 15,429,115,575.098234 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00521106 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,358,808.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

