Kaspa (KAS) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $78.18 million and $1.39 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,448,179,704 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,188,221 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,429,111,757 with 15,429,115,575.098234 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00521106 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,358,808.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

