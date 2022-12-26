Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Major Shareholder Sells $128,869.07 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 40,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $143,600.00.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

