Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Major Shareholder Sells $128,869.07 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 40,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $143,600.00.
Kirkland’s Price Performance
Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.