KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $16.70 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $70,769.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Featured Stories

