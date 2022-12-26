Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $636,295.41

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Komodo has a total market cap of $25.30 million and approximately $636,295.41 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00238918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00076039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00054508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,281,224 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.