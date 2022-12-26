KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKKF opened at $48.75 on Thursday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

