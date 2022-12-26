LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 2,023 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.7% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.73. 105,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,261. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.



