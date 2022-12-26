LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

F traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 1,420,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,098,336. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

