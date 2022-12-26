LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.89. 344,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,979,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $388.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

