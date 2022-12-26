LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $45,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.86. 43,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.50 and its 200 day moving average is $427.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 385.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $667.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

