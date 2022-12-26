LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WRK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,025. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile



WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

