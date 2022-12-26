LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 2,023 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.7% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

