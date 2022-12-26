LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 7,303 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $332.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $481.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $342.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.