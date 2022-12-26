LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 7,303 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,657,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 128,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 31,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $332.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $481.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $342.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

